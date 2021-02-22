Two Eden men arrested for armed robbery

EDEN — Police here arrested two local men with armed robbery on Friday evening after they stole cash and a handgun from their victims.

Demarcus Lee Kellam and Tyren Key'an Willis allegedly robbed residents of 1110 Ellett Avenue at around 5 p.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money and the weapon, police said in a news release.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

Kellam was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 15.

Willis was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held at the jail on a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the same court on the same date as Kellam.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crime call Det. Yvira Baez or Lt. Chuck Gallaher at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Leave an anonymous tip via Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.