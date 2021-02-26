Two Eden men face first degree murder charges for Vaden homicide in Madison (copy)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Investigators for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged two Eden men with first degree murder Thursday in connection with the Feb. 19 shooting death of Mark Anthony Vaden in Madison.

Javen Orlando Hairston, 18, of 305 E. Harris Place, B107 and Rogdric Mockeim Clodfelter, 19, of 735 Taylor Street, both of Eden, were taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility without bond, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The men are scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 15. Sheriff Sam Page thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Eden Police Department for help in the investigation.

Deputies found Vaden, 42, about 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, lying in the driveway of his trailer home within the Country Village mobile home park at 120 Tide Drive in Madison. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

Just two weeks ago, Vaden, a father of five, who boasted often on Facebook about his young sons Dallas and Brayden, was busy renovating his mobile home.

He had proudly posted photos showing his installation of a new floor and a tile walkway he had framed and begun laying.