Two Eden men shot, police seek witnesses

EDEN — Eden Police officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at around 9:30 p.m. at a 836 Carpenter Road. While en route to the scene, officers learned that a second gunshot victim with a wound to the chest had been admitted to UNC Rockingham Health Care hospital.

The names of the men have not been released because the investigation is ongoing, an Eden Police Department news release said.

Both injured men were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators processed the crime scene and conducted interviews with multiple witnesses and they are currently working to identify other individuals who witnessed the shooting, the release said.

Anyone with information concerning the shootings is asked to call Det. Neil Johnston or Lt. Chuck Gallaher at 336-623-9755 (24hr), or 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide an anonymous tip should call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.