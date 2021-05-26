Two motorcyclists dead, one wounded by gunshots fired from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville (copy)

"This type of crime is horrific. It's not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don't think I've seen anything like it,'' Page said.

"Our team at the Sheriff's Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.''

Page did not confirm how many suspects investigators are pursuing, but said the public should consider them "armed and dangerous.''

Motorists alerted authorities around 4:45 p.m. that two victims were lying along the road, Suthard said in the release Monday night.