 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two motorcyclists dead, one wounded by gunshots fired from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville (copy)
0 comments
breaking top story

Two motorcyclists dead, one wounded by gunshots fired from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville (copy)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shootings Reidsville

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shots were fired from this red Dodge Dually truck. Gunshots killed 2 people and injured another. Officials said the victims were discovered along the U.S. 29 bypass southbound corridor near Barnes Street in Reidsville.

 Susie C. Spear

REIDSVILLE — Two motorcyclists were shot to death and a third was injured Monday afternoon as they rode northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14 here.

Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge dually pickup, Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the RCSO, said in a news release. A dually is a dual rear-wheel truck.

The crime does not appear to be random, Sheriff Sam Page said on Tuesday.

"This type of crime is horrific. It's not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don't think I've seen anything like it,'' Page said.
 
"Our team at the Sheriff's Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.''
 
Page did not confirm how many suspects investigators are pursuing, but said the public should consider them "armed and dangerous.''
 
Motorists alerted authorities around 4:45 p.m. that two victims were lying along the road, Suthard said in the release Monday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, according to the release.

The three victims were traveling on two motorcycles, sheriff's officials said.

"We will not be releasing the names or identifying information about the victims at this time out of concern for the surviving victim's safety as well as any family members of any of the victims involved,'' Page said, explaining his decision was based on a recommendation by Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey.

The RCSO did not provide information about the condition of the surviving victim, but said they were being treated at an area hospital.

The northbound lane of U.S. 29 was closed from the Barnes Street intersection to N.C. 14 for nearly seven hours Monday as investigators combed the crime scene. The road was reopened Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crime or the Dodge dually in the photo provided by the RCSO should call 911, the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News