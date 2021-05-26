Two motorcyclists dead, one wounded by gunshots fired from pickup along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville (copy)

REIDSVILLE — Two motorcyclists were shot to death and a third was injured Monday afternoon as they rode northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14 here.
Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge dually pickup, Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the RCSO, said in a news release. A dually is a dual rear-wheel truck.
Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, according to the release.
The three victims were traveling on two motorcycles, sheriff's officials said.
"We will not be releasing the names or identifying information about the victims at this time out of concern for the surviving victim's safety as well as any family members of any of the victims involved,'' Page said, explaining his decision was based on a recommendation by Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey.
The RCSO did not provide information about the condition of the surviving victim, but said they were being treated at an area hospital.
The northbound lane of U.S. 29 was closed from the Barnes Street intersection to N.C. 14 for nearly seven hours Monday as investigators combed the crime scene. The road was reopened Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the crime or the Dodge dually in the photo provided by the RCSO should call 911, the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.
