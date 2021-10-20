Two Saturday shooting crimes leave one dead, Reidsville police looking for gunmen

REIDSVILLE — Two shootings here on Saturday left one man dead and another injured within 15 hours and have prompted police to ask for the public’s help in their search for gunmen and clues to the crimes.

Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department are seeking Robert Thomas Winchester Jr. in connection with the shooting of Tyler Blackwell of Reidsville at around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police responded to an emergency call and found Blackwell injured with multiple gunshot wounds at the 200 block of Graves Street. Blackwell was treated at a local hospital for wounds that were not life threatening, police said in a Monday news release.

Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Winchester, 37, and plan to charge him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, possession of a firearm by a felon and going armed to terror of the public, the release said.

Also on Saturday at around 8:12 p.m., RPD officers were called to a second shooting at the 1500 block of Sherwood Drive here where they found Johnathan Paez-Rubio suffering from bullet wounds. The 21-year-old died at the scene, officials said in a news release.

Police have not offered any theories about motives for either crime. And they have not named any suspects in the Rubio case.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about either case, contact RPD Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683 or contact Rockingham County Communications at 336-634-3300.