Two shot dead on front porch in Eden, third in critical condition as sheriff seeks gunman
top story

Two shot dead on front porch in Eden, third in critical condition as sheriff seeks gunman

EDEN — When investigators stepped onto the front porch of a residence here late Sunday night, they found two people dead and a third wounded by gunshots.

Rockingham County sheriff's investigators discovered the double homicide at 160 Dan River Church Road, a modest duplex on the bucolic country lane.

Victims are Eden residents Alexander "Alex" Michael Grubbs, 29, and Jordan Lee Gwynn, 27, who both lived at the house where they were found, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

Rebecca Fisher Gwynn, 26, also a resident, was listed in critical condition at an area hospital on Tuesday morning, according to the release. 

No arrests have been made. And the sheriff's office has not said whether it has identified suspects in the case. 

Investigators believe that the group of victims was gathered on the porch around 9:50 p.m. Sunday when one or more suspects fired shots from the woodline next to the house. The sheriff's office is calling the shooting a targeted crime. 

The homicides mark the second multiple shooting in the past eight weeks in Rockingham County. In late May, a gunman shot and killed two motorcyclists in Reidsville and wounded a third. The county has tallied five homicides since Jan. 1, according to the sheriff's office. 

And nationwide, gun violence and violent crime have increased sharply this year, experts say.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call 911 and report to local law enforcement immediately or call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.

Shooting

Grubbs

 Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, provided
Shooting

J. Gwynn

 Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, provided
Shooting

R. Gwynn

 Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, provided

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

