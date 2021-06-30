Two shot dead on front porch in Eden, third in critical condition as sheriff seeks gunman

EDEN — When investigators stepped onto the front porch of a residence here late Sunday night, they found two people dead and a third wounded by gunshots.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators discovered the double homicide at 160 Dan River Church Road, a modest duplex on the bucolic country lane.

Victims are Alexander “Alex” Michael Grubbs, 29, of Eden and Jordan Lee Gwynn, 27, of Eden, both residents of the house where they were found, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Rebecca Fisher Gwynn, 26, also a resident, was listed in critical condition at an area hospital on Tuesday morning, according to the release.

No arrests have been made. And the sheriff’s office has not said whether it has identified suspects in the case.

Investigators believe that the group of victims was gathered on the porch at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday when one or more suspects fired shots from the woodline next to the house. The sheriff’s office is calling the shooting a targeted crime.

The homicides mark the second multiple shooting in the past eight weeks in Rockingham County. In late May, a gunman shot and killed two motorcyclists in Reidsville and wounded a third.