U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.5 M for Water Infrastructure Improvements to Nestle/Purina

EDEN — On Tuesday, this city and its biggest industrial client, Nestle Purina PetCare, were awarded a federal cash infusion of $1.5 million that will fortify the city's water system infrastructure and in turn, the pet food giant's manufacturing ability.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding the grant to the City of Eden to "boost capacity for business growth by renovating the Eden sewer treatment facility,'' the agency said in a news release.

The grant means Eden will be able to provide reliable water service necessary for Nestle Purina PetCare to expand operations and it will enable other businesses to locate in the region, the release said.

Nestle Purina PetCare announced in 2020 that it would hire 300 workers and spend $450 million converting the former MillerCoors plant here for production of dry pet food by 2024.

The facility on Meadow Road became operational by 2022 and should be fully staffed by 2024, according to a company spokesman.

The EDA investment will be matched with $7.6 million in local funds and is expected to create 180 jobs and generate $270 million in private investment, according to estimates from the city.

“President Biden is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” Raimondo said.

“This EDA infrastructure investment will support business expansion in Eden, creating jobs and providing economic resilience,” she said.

“The Economic Development Administration supports locally-driven efforts to spur economic growth and prosperity,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo.

“This project will bolster the diversification of Eden’s economy by expanding the city’s industrial capacity, leading to new, good-paying jobs.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper reminded that water is essential to economic growth.

“Access to clean water is a necessity for families and businesses to thrive,” Cooper said. “We will continue working with the federal government to strengthen infrastructure in communities like Eden for years to come.”

Congresswoman Kathy Manning of North Carolina's Sixth District said, “I’m pleased that this federal grant will help Eden expand business growth, create jobs, and attract private investment. As Triad communities continue working to revitalize and attract new business, I’ll continue fighting for federal funding that bolsters economic development.”

This project was made possible by regional planning efforts led by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC). EDA funds PTRC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.