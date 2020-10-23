UNC Cancer Care can now deliver high dose radiation therapy

“This upgrade is another example of UNC Health’s investment in the care for people in Rockingham County and its commitment to our mission to improve the health and wellness of all North Carolinians,” said Steven Eblin, President and CEO at UNC Rockingham.

As cancer therapies advance, so do the delivery tools, enabling physicians to treat patients more accurately and efficiently.

The new linear accelerator allows higher doses of radiation to focus with greater accuracy on pinpointed sites. And the machine's ability to fine-tune and target cancer cells minimizes damage to surrounding, healthy tissue, research shows.

This type of precision can further reduce patients' daily treatment regimen from months to only a few weeks in some cases.

Each individual treatment is also shortened, a benefit that’s especially key to patients who are elderly, disabled or in pain.

“It expands the types of cancer we can treat, which means patients might avoid travel to a distant facility for specialized treatment,” said Yanagihara.

Since radiation treatments are often delivered daily, having advanced care close to home saves time and eliminates the stress and expense of traveling out of the area for care.