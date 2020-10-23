UNC Cancer Care can now deliver high dose radiation therapy

EDEN – The UNC Cancer Care facility at UNC Rockingham Health Care can now provide high-dose radiation that cancer patients have long had to seek in bigger out-of-town hospitals.
The cancer center on Sept. 16 began operation of a new $3.8 million radiation machine called a linear accelerator. The sophisticated medical device is able to deliver powerful radiation to tumors within the body.
Known as the Elekta Infinity, the linear accelerator model provides newer, faster and more precise treatment to patients undergoing radiation therapy. It replaces an older linear accelerator at the facility that remained in use during the construction and installation phase for the new equipment so there were no interruptions to patient care.
“This is a state-of-the-art therapy device that brings the same cutting-edge technology available at major hospital centers, directly to our community,” said Dr. Ted Yanagihara, radiation oncologist at the cancer center.
The collaboration with UNC Health, UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center not only advances upgrades such as the linear accelerator, but provides local oncologists with access to the latest research and clinical trials.
UNC Rockingham treats patients with a wide variety of cancers using both radiation and chemotherapy.
“This upgrade is another example of UNC Health’s investment in the care for people in Rockingham County and its commitment to our mission to improve the health and wellness of all North Carolinians,” said Steven Eblin, President and CEO at UNC Rockingham.
As cancer therapies advance, so do the delivery tools, enabling physicians to treat patients more accurately and efficiently.
The new linear accelerator allows higher doses of radiation to focus with greater accuracy on pinpointed sites. And the machine's ability to fine-tune and target cancer cells minimizes damage to surrounding, healthy tissue, research shows.
This type of precision can further reduce patients' daily treatment regimen from months to only a few weeks in some cases.
Each individual treatment is also shortened, a benefit that’s especially key to patients who are elderly, disabled or in pain.
“It expands the types of cancer we can treat, which means patients might avoid travel to a distant facility for specialized treatment,” said Yanagihara.
Since radiation treatments are often delivered daily, having advanced care close to home saves time and eliminates the stress and expense of traveling out of the area for care.
In other recent improvements, the Rockingham Health Care Foundation awarded the cancer center a $15,000 grant to create a patient resource room.
It’s an area where patients can relax, explore educational materials and meet with a cosmetologist to discuss make-up and accessories, such as scarves and wigs that can make coping with cancer treatment easier.
The area is decorated with art created by cancer patients from across North Carolina.
The hospital system has also made upgrades to the cancer center’s pharmacy which must meet United States Pharmocopeia (USP) guidelines for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Renovations will improve safety when receiving, storing and compounding drugs used in chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, according to administrators.
The staff at UNC Cancer Care at Rockingham plans to host an open house to showcase recent improvements after the COVID-19 public health threat has diminished.
The cancer center is located at 516 South Van Buren Road, across from the hospital's emergency department. For more information, phone (336) 623-9713 or visit https://www.uncrockingham.org/care-treatment/cancer/.
