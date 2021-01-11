UNC-Chapel Hill pushes back start of in-person classes by three weeks

Two students told the Raleigh newspaper that they would prefer that instruction be done remotely throughout the spring semester. UNC-CH was one of three UNC System schools — N.C. State and East Carolina universities were the other two — that pivoted from in-person classes to remote-only instruction in August after rapid rises in COVID-19 cases among their student populations.

The latest UNC-CH announcement came as North Carolina set a new one-day record of nearly 10,400 new reported cases of COVID-19. At the start of the fall semester in August, the state was recording roughly 1,000 to 2,000 new cases each day.

UNC-CH said earlier that all university residence hall rooms will be single-occupancy for the spring semester. The university also mandated COVID-19 tests for all undergraduate students taking in-person classes or living on or near campus before the spring semester begins. Many undergraduate and graduate students will be required to be tested at least once per week for COVID-19 during the upcoming semester.

• • •

No colleges or universities in the Triad have announced changes to their spring semester plans, but many plan to start classes later than they normally do because of the pandemic.