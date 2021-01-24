UNC-G School of Theatre releases plans for 2021 spring

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre, building on a successful first-of-its-kind virtual season in the fall, is proud to present a new slate of digitally streamed offerings for the spring 2021 season. Leading off the spring season is Saint Joan, streaming on-demand March 18-20. George Bernard Shaw’s classic retelling of the story of Joan of Arc and her eventual death remains timely as women continue to be treated skeptically when the time comes to speak truth to power. This semester’s MFA Directing and Theatre for Youth candidate one-acts are divided into two evenings: TYA candidate plays Round Pegs, Square Pegs and Where Words Once Were will stream April 1-3, and Directing candidate plays The World on a Hill and Oral History Project stream April 8-10. Following that, the Musical Theatre program will present the Spartan New Musicals: Two World Premiere Musical Short Films. Streaming April 22-24, this double-bill features Flatbush Avenue, with music, lyrics, and book by Madeline Myers and Radio: A Musical Theatre Ghost Story, with music and lyrics by Murphy Taylor Smith and book by Emerson Mae Smith. Concluding the spring slate is Naomi Izuka’s Polaroid Stories, a reimagining of Greek mythology and mythological figures through the lens of street youth on an abandoned pier somewhere on the edge of the city, which streams April 29-May 1. For more information about on-demand streaming tickets please call the UNCG Theatre Box Office at 336-334-4392 or visit www.UNCGTHEATRE.com.