UNC Greensboro lays off 13 in its online division

Nationwide, many other colleges and universities are struggling with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has depressed enrollment by about 3%.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported this week that about 10% of workers at the nation's public and private institutions have lost their jobs since March when the pandemic began. The Chronicle said colleges and universities cut nearly 500,000 jobs between February and September. That number doesn't include contractors, such as food service, housekeeping and other employees, who work on college campuses but are employed by outside companies.

UNCG and many other universities, meanwhile, are bracing for more budget cuts as the pandemic continues.

UNCG leaders said in September that they expect to see a $24.2 million budget deficit for the 2020-21 year because enrollment declined slightly this fall — it fell 2.1% from a year ago — and because far fewer students are on campus than in a normal year. With fewer students living in campus housing and more students opting to take online instead of in-person classes, UNCG is projecting significant losses of housing, dining and parking revenue.

Despite the budget challenges, "UNCG remains fundamentally sound and on the right track," Bloss said.