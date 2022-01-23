UNC Health halts asymptomatic COVID testing in hospital emergency departments

EDEN — UNC Health hospitals, including UNC Rockingham Health Care here, will no longer administer COVID-19 tests in its emergency departments to patients who are not experiencing virus symptoms, unless they need to be admitted.

With the surge of the omicron variant, emergency departments at hospitals across the nation have been overwhelmed with patients, and UNC Health’s facilities are no exception, leaders said last weekend in a news release.

“To ensure that our EDs have the time and tools to properly care for all patients seeking emergent care in our hospitals across North Carolina, we are pausing COVID testing for patients without symptoms,” said Dr. Matt Ewend, UNC Health chief clinical officer.

“Our EDs will only test patients for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or require admission to the hospital for other reasons.”

UNC Health is following guidance that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recently provided. This policy applies to the following:

UNC Medical Center (Chapel Hill & Hillsborough)

UNC Rex Healthcare (Raleigh & Holly Springs)

Caldwell UNC Health Care (Lenoir)