UNC Health Halts Asymptomatic COVID Testing in Hospital Emergency Departments

EDEN — UNC Health hospitals, including UNC Rockingham Health Care here, will no longer administer COVID-19 tests in their emergency departments to members of the general public who are not experiencing virus symptoms, the health system announced in a Saturday news release.

With the surge of the omicron variant, emergency departments at hospitals across the nation have been overwhelmed with patients, and UNC Health's facilities are no exception, leaders said in the release.

“To ensure that our EDs have the time and tools to properly care for all patients seeking emergent care in our hospitals across North Carolina, we are pausing COVID testing for patients without symptoms,” said UNC Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Matt Ewend.

“Our EDs will only test patients for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or require admission to the hospital for other reasons.”

UNC Health is following guidance which the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) provided this week. This policy applies to the following UNC Health entities and serves as guidance for other UNC Health entities:

• UNC Medical Center

(Chapel Hill & Hillsborough)