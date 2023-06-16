EDEN — UNC Health Rockingham’s Emergency Department Medical Director, Dr. Bertrand Fote, was recently recognized with the Excellence in Leadership Award presented annually by SCP Health.

Dr. Fote was among a select group of physicians who were acknowledged for their exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment and outstanding clinical excellence in their respective fields.

"Dr. Fote’s compassion for his patients and exceptional leadership qualities make him an invaluable asset to our hospital and to our community– both as a mentor for our team members and as an advocate for the community we serve," said Steve Eblin, president and CEO of UNC Health Rockingham.

With his expertise in emergency medicine, Fote guides a skilled team of doctors, nurses and other team members as they triage and treat patients facing life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks, strokes and severe bleeding. With an unwavering commitment to providing top-quality care, he continues to demonstrate remarkable leadership qualities that inspire and motivate his colleagues.

“I am humbled by this recognition. It serves as a motivation to me to continue working hard to be the best leader that I can be and to bring positivity every day to my team and the entire organization,” said Dr. Fote, a board-certified emergency physician and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Dr. Fote received his medical degree from the Howard University College of Medicine and has been an integral part of the UNC Health Rockingham team since 2019.

Colleages saids his tireless efforts and profound expertise have made a significant impact on the lives of countless patients within the community. He has been in practice since 2001.

SCP Health is a leading organization of physician-led teams comprising clinical and operational experts. These accomplished leaders nominate individuals they believe have reached the pinnacle of performance in their leadership roles. The Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes the exceptional contributions made by these distinguished physicians who exhibit exemplary skills, inspire their peers, and embody the highest standards of medical practice.

Photo Caption: Dr. Bertrand Fote, UNC Health Rockingham’s Emergency Department Medical Director, was recently honored with SCP Health’s Excellence in Leadership Award.