UNC Physicians Network offers Phase 1B Group 1 vaccines

EDEN — UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, affiliated with the UNC Physicians Network has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to the Phase 1B Group 1, which includes Rockingham County residents who are 75 and older.

Individuals interested in making an appointment and learning more about the vaccine through the network may register online at YourShot.org or call (984) 215-5485. Information is also available in Spanish.

Appointments are made for the current week and fill up quickly, so citizens are urged to check back frequently to see if new dates are open, according to Myla Barnhardt, manager of public relations and marketing for UNC Rockingham.

In using the online registration option at YourShot.org, look carefully at clinic locations to select the one closes to your location, most likely the Eden option. Walk-in appointments are not available in Eden.

UNC Rockingham has administered just over 200 vaccines to its front line workers, Barnhardt said in an email.

And on Jan. 20, UNC Rockingham plans to adminster vaccinations to a "larger pool of employees in Phase 1B, Group 2, which includes healthcare workers age 50 and older," Barnhardt said.