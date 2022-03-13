UNC Rockingham announces return to pre-pandemic visiting hours

EDEN— Beginning March 10, UNC Rockingham Health Care returned to normal, pre-pandemic visiting hours for most of its clinical areas, the hospital announced in a news release.

Visitors will still be required, however, to go through COVID-19 screening upon entry and wear a hospital-issued mask at all times.

Under the standard visitation guidelines, visitors may attend from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of the ICCU and the Birthing Center.

Family members may speak to a nurse in those areas to get the most up-to-date information on visiting. UNC Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will continue to operate under its current COVID-19 visitor restrictions and guidelines.

Children 12 and younger are discouraged from visiting due to the risk of infection and safety.