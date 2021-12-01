UNC Rockingham begins free COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11

EDEN — On Monday, UNC Rockingham Health Care here began administering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

UNC Rockingham officials said in a news release that they strongly recommend the free vaccine as the best way to protect children and families from the highly infectious and dangerous novel coronavirus.

The clinic, which is located at 518 S. Van Buren Road, Suite 2, is behind the hospital, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to drop in with their children. Appointments are not necessary. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, now approved under an emergency use authorization for those 5 to 18, the clinic offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters for anyone meeting eligibility.

All visitors to the vaccine clinic must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.