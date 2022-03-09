UNC Rockingham Health Care reduces vaccine clinic hours

EDEN — The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden recently reduced hours of operation and will now be open only on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“While COVID-19 numbers are decreasing, we still want to have shots available,” said Director of Acute Inpatient and Emergency Services Jon McMurphy. He leads the community testing and vaccine initiatives at the hospital where demand for both has declined over the past two weeks.

As of last week, people were still coming to the clinic for first doses, hospital officials said.

“The drop in hospitalizations is encouraging, but it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,” McMurphy said. The CDC continues to recommend vaccines as the best way to prevent transmissions and serious illnesses.

The clinic at UNC Rockingham does not require appointments, but they may be made online at ncdhhs.gov or at lhi.care. The clinic is behind the hospital at 518 S. Van Buren, Suite 2.