UNC Rockingham Health Care Staff Makes Holiday Donations

EDEN—The staff at UNC Rockingham Health Care makes a special effort annually to support community organizations during the Christmas and holiday season.

Traditionally, the UNC Rockingham Medical Staff donates to multiple nonprofits across the county.

This year the group donated $3,000 to the Rockingham Student Health Center, which operates clinics in the county's four public high schools.

Other recipients of $3,000 gifts were Hospice of Rockingham County, Rockingham County Pregnancy Care Center, Rockingham Hope, and the Salvation Army.

In addition to Medical Staff donations, UNC Rockingham’s employees adopted 30 Salvation Army Angels, and contributed warm scarves to the "Cover the Trees, Keep Our Neighbors Warm" campaign that is sponsored annually by Rockingham County Student Health Center. Students, health center staff and volunteers drape gifts of scarves over trees and bushes in places where homeless residents are known to frequent.

Hospital staff also collected items and donations for residents at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center. The items and donations will be used to make the holidays a little merrier for the residents who have been in strict quarantine since the pandemic began, unable to see family except for window visits.