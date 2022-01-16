UNC Rockingham Health Care to offer pediatric vaccines/boosters on Fridays and Saturdays

EDEN — Beginning Jan. 21, Fridays and Saturday will be designated days for individuals ages 5 to 17 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at UNC Rockingham’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

The move, which limits days that children and adolescents can receive vaccines, allows the clinic to more efficiently manage pediatric vaccine allocations to ensure availability and reduce waste.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

No appointments are required for children to receive a vaccine on a Friday or Saturday, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults may still receive a vaccine any day the clinic is operating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA have updated guidance for booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children.

Adolescents ages 12 to 17 may now receive a booster dose five months after receiving the initial Pfizer series, an interval that was shortened by one month.

In addition, the federal agencies now recommend that children ages 5 to 11 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised receive a third primary dose 28 days after their second shot.