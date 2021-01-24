UNC Rockingham Healthcare won't receive vaccine supply from state this week

EDEN — UNC Rockingham Healthcare in Eden, affiliated with the UNC Physicians Network, will continue offering COVID-19 vaccines to the Phase 1B Group 1, which includes Rockingham County residents who are 65 and older, once the state supplies the hospital with additional vaccine, administrators said Friday.
The hospital had hoped to vaccinate as many as 461 people in the coming week, but the state was unable to supply vaccine.
Individuals interested in making an appointment for upcoming clinics and learning more about the vaccine may register online at YourShot.org or call (984) 215-5485. Information is also available in Spanish.
Appointments are made for the current week and fill up quickly, so citizens are urged to check back often to see if new dates are open, according to Myla Barnhardt, director of public relations and marketing for UNC Rockingham.
In using the online registration option at YourShot.org, select the clinic option closest to your location, most likely the Eden.
Walk-in appointments are not available in Eden.
So far, UNC Rockingham has administered just over 200 vaccines to its front line workers, Barnhardt said in an email.
And on Jan. 20, UNC Rockingham immunized members of a “larger pool of employees in Phase 1B, Group 2, which includes healthcare workers age 50 and older,” Barnhardt said.
UNC Rockingham has received 1,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 22, Barnhardt said.
Most of the doses are from Moderna, but a small number are from Pfizer BioNTech.
So far, 241 UNC Rockingham staff have received first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. And as of Wednesday, the hospital expanded employee vaccinations to include those who have direct or indirect patient contact, Barnhardt said.
Another 50 first vaccines were administered to those staff during the past week, Barnhardt said.
The UNC Physicians Network Clinic has scheduled 310 community appointments since opening its service in the area nearly two weeks ago.
And during the week of Jan. 8, 130 members of the community received
immunizations through the UPN clinic, Barnhardt said.