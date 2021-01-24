UNC Rockingham Healthcare won't receive vaccine supply from state this week

EDEN — UNC Rockingham Healthcare in Eden, affiliated with the UNC Physicians Network, will continue offering COVID-19 vaccines to the Phase 1B Group 1, which includes Rockingham County residents who are 65 and older, once the state supplies the hospital with additional vaccine, administrators said Friday.

The hospital had hoped to vaccinate as many as 461 people in the coming week, but the state was unable to supply vaccine.

Individuals interested in making an appointment for upcoming clinics and learning more about the vaccine may register online at YourShot.org or call (984) 215-5485. Information is also available in Spanish.

Appointments are made for the current week and fill up quickly, so citizens are urged to check back often to see if new dates are open, according to Myla Barnhardt, director of public relations and marketing for UNC Rockingham.

In using the online registration option at YourShot.org, select the clinic option closest to your location, most likely the Eden.

Walk-in appointments are not available in Eden.

So far, UNC Rockingham has administered just over 200 vaccines to its front line workers, Barnhardt said in an email.