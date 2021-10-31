UNC Rockingham now offers free vaccine clinic on Eden campus

EDEN — UNC Rockingham Health Care is operating a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on its campus here, offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson inoculations as they are available.

Through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations, the hospital operates the clinic Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m- 6:30 p.m. at a physicians’ office building behind the hospital at 518 S. Van Buren Road, Suite 2. Patients should follow signs to enter on the west side of the building (upper level).

The clinic offers first, second or third “booster’’ vaccines to anyone who meets eligibility guidelines. People between the ages of 12 and 18 are approved only for the Pfizer vaccine and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the shot, the release said.

Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is recommended and available by calling (877) 505-6723 or visiting: https://myoptumserve.com/covid19.

Patrons must wear face masks and practice social distancing while at the clinic. They should bring vaccine cards if they have them. No identification or insurance is needed, and U.S. citizenship is not required to receive a vaccine.