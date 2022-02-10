 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNC Rockingham reduces COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours
0 Comments

UNC Rockingham reduces COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EDEN — Due to declining demand, UNC Rockingham Health Care will reduce hours at it's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, the hospital announced in a news release.

Beginning Feb. 14, the clinic will operate only Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Vaccines for children 5 to 11 will be given only on Fridays and Saturdays. Adolescents who are 12-18 and adults may receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or boosters during regular operating hours, Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is no longer available at the clinic.

Appointments are not required for vaccines or boosters, but may be made online at ncdhhs.gov or at lhi.care. The vaccine clinic is located behind the hospital at 518 S. Van Buren, Suite 2.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert