UNC Rockingham reduces COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours

EDEN — Due to declining demand, UNC Rockingham Health Care will reduce hours at it's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, the hospital announced in a news release.

Beginning Feb. 14, the clinic will operate only Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vaccines for children 5 to 11 will be given only on Fridays and Saturdays. Adolescents who are 12-18 and adults may receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or boosters during regular operating hours, Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is no longer available at the clinic.

Appointments are not required for vaccines or boosters, but may be made online at ncdhhs.gov or at lhi.care. The vaccine clinic is located behind the hospital at 518 S. Van Buren, Suite 2.