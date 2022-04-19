UNC Rockingham Reduces Hours at COVID-19 Testing Site

EDEN — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on the campus of UNC Rockingham Health Care is reducing its days of operation. the hospital announced on Tuesday.

Beginning April 25, the testing site will only operate Mondays through Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If there is a change in testing volumes, hours will be adjusted accordingly, the hospital said in a news release.

UNC Rockingham is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations to provide the free testing.

COVID-19 testing operates from a large tent on the east side of the hospital at 117 E. Kings Highway. It will be closed on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.