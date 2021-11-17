UNC Rockingham reduces testing hours as demand decreases

EDEN — The drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the campus of UNC Rockingham Health Care is reducing its hours of operation due to decreased demand. Beginning this week, the site will no longer open on Saturdays and Sundays.

COVID-19 testing will continue to operate from a tent on the east side of the hospital campus from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, hospital officials said in a news release. If demand increases, the hospital will adjust operating hours, the release said.

The hospital is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations to provide the free testing.

In a similar partnership, a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the hospital campus continues to offer first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 and older.

Plans are underway to expand that on Monday, Nov. 29 to include the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 12, but that is currently not available.