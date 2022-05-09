UNC Rockingham will close COVID-19 testing site May 11

EDEN — On Monday, UNC Rockingham Health Care announced it will permanently close a crive-through COVID-19 testing site on its campus on May 11 at 1 p.m. due to lack of demand for the service.

The testing site has operated on the campus of the Eden hospital since September 2021, testing more than 300 people a day during COVID-19 surges.

With home test kits more readily available, the demand has diminished, but UNC Rockingham is prepared to offer pop-up vaccine clinics or testing sites if future surges of the virus occur. The testing site, as well as the vaccine clinic at the hospital, was made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulations and Optum Serve.