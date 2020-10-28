UNC’s financial struggles were evident before pandemic began

In North Carolina, the state’s fiscal policy is largely to blame.

“The state legislature and the Board of Governors’ insistence that we operate the University on the model of a business instead of a public good that requires public support has led us to the precipice of this, even before COVID hit,” said Jay Smith, professor of history.

How did we get here?

UNC’s financial struggles began with the 2008 financial crisis, when state appropriations floundered amid economic tumult and uncertainty.

In 2013, Republicans obtained a supermajority in the North Carolina General Assembly and have remained in control of both chambers since. They began phasing in aggressive personal and corporate income tax cuts, which cost the state about $3 billion a year in lost revenue.

N.C. Rep. Graig Meyer (D-Caswell, Orange), who took office in 2013, said higher education is a topic that has been debated in the state budget every year. When you cut taxes that much, Meyer said, it’s impossible for that not to have an impact somewhere.