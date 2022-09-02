UNCG makes plans to celebrate centennial anniversary this fall

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre recently announced plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary. This season, the theatre is back with in-person productions, and plan some extra special programming as part of the centennial year. Student films will be showcased at the Centennial Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. The location is pending, so please check www.uncgtheatre.com for more information.

The first production of the season is Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea, by playwright Nathan Alan Davis. Experience the story of Dontrell Jones III as he voyages into the Atlantic Ocean in search of a lost ancestor in this piece blending poetry, humor, and mystery. Directed by Natalie Sowell, this show performs in Sprinkle Theatre on Sept. 15-17, 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

At the height of the centennial season is A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Mya Brown. This magical Shakespeare classic full of whimsy and romance will be sure to entice both newcomers and accustomed theatergoers. It will be running in Taylor Theatre from Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Oct. 12-15 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

The 2022-2023 graduate acting cohorts will see their work culminate in the MFA Acting Project this fall. Their sole fall production entails an ensemble of eight who recall and explore themes of what it is to be a teenager. Directed by Brett Jones from Applied Mechanics, a collaborative theatre company based in Philadelphia, you are invited to explore the exciting and innovative world of devised theatre. The date and location are TBA, so please check www.uncgtheatre.com to learn more as information becomes available.

Wild out at The Wild Party! This Roaring Twenties-set musical is adapted from a poem by Joseph Moncure March, with book, music, and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and directed by Jim Wren. This intimate theatrical experience features a live band with musical direction from the School of Theatre’s new graduate program in Musical Direction candidate, Kevin Lawson, and it will be choreographed by Robin Gee. Come for an evening of drink, debauchery, laughter, romance, and a loaded gun. It runs in Sprinkle Theatre from Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 16-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12, 13, and 19 at 2 p.m.

The North Carolina Theatre for Young People will bring the Hundred Acre Wood to Greensboro in their production of Winnie the Pooh. Written by A.A. Milne, adapted by UNCG’s Janet Allard, and directed by Rachel Briley, everyone is welcome to join Pooh and friends for all-ages fun in Sprinkle Theatre on Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 2:30 p.m. Touring performances are available from March 1 to April 25. For information about tickets and to book the tour, please call the UNCG Theatre Box Office at (336) 334-4392.

A landmark Greek tragedy adapted to a modern audience, The Passion of Antígona Pérez by playwright Luis Rafael Sanchez follows the titular Antígona, a political prisoner awaiting execution under dictator Creón Molina, as her will is challenged and her values are tested. Directed by Robi Arce-Martínez, the play runs in Taylor Theatre from Feb. 17-18 and 22-25 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Lately, it is easy for individual journeys to feel lost in a sea of major historical events. Playwright Lisa Loomer explores exactly that in Roe. While the play hinges on the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, its heart is in the parallel journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”) in the years after the decision. The director is TBA. The show will run in Sprinkle Theatre from March 23-25 and March 30-April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 26 and April 2 at 2 p.m.

Rock of Ages will rock you like a hurricane! This blast-from-the-past jukebox musical by Chris D’Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp features a score of classic rock hits from the 1980s. This crowd pleaser features hits from bands including Styx, Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Poison, and more. Directed by Erin Speer and presented in Taylor Theatre April 14-15 and April 19-22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information about tickets, please call the UNCG Theatre Box Office from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 336-334-4392 or visit www.UNCGTHEATRE.com.

About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.