UNCG’s October theatre productions set for live and on-demand performances

The story presents a deconstruction and analysis of August Strindberg’s infamous Miss Julie. Written in the late 1800s, Miss Julie follows a drunken night between Julie and Jean as they make big plans for the future, only to realize that their potential union could be a mistake and a hard choice has to be made by sun-up. Presented in a workshop format that translates the text to different locations and time periods, the heartbreaking relationship between Jean and Julie takes on three distinct power dynamics that allow audiences to examine the text in a modern light.

Co-director Iyanna Huffington says that “The Julies reminds us of the demographic differences between us and those close to us and gives us the insight to look deeper into how our relationships function. In today's world, we hear a lot of conversation regarding power structures and privilege on an institutional or governmental level, but we often fail to pay attention to the power structures in our own personal lives. This play deals with the consequences of mixing infatuation, sex, and manipulation. It shows how that mixture lives in different bodies and circumstances. What I really hope to accomplish with this piece is to convince the audience to play alongside us, break out of their comfort zones, engage with the action and text.”