UNCG’s October theatre productions set for live and on-demand performances

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre plans to continue their performance of The Julies: A Kinda Sorta Adaptation of Strindberg’s Miss Julie a play by Calley N. Anderson, with in-person shows on Oct. 15-16 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. On-demand streaming for The Julies will be available from Nov. 4-6.
The story presents a deconstruction and analysis of August Strindberg’s infamous Miss Julie. Written in the late 1800s, Miss Julie follows a drunken night between Julie and Jean as they make big plans for the future, only to realize that their potential union could be a mistake and a hard choice has to be made by sun-up. Presented in a workshop format that translates the text to different locations and time periods, the heartbreaking relationship between Jean and Julie takes on three distinct power dynamics that allow audiences to examine the text in a modern light.
Co-director Iyanna Huffington says that “The Julies reminds us of the demographic differences between us and those close to us and gives us the insight to look deeper into how our relationships function. In today's world, we hear a lot of conversation regarding power structures and privilege on an institutional or governmental level, but we often fail to pay attention to the power structures in our own personal lives. This play deals with the consequences of mixing infatuation, sex, and manipulation. It shows how that mixture lives in different bodies and circumstances. What I really hope to accomplish with this piece is to convince the audience to play alongside us, break out of their comfort zones, engage with the action and text.”
When asked about what excites her about the show, Huffington comments: “The Julies truly is a beautifully and thoughtfully written play, the characters are so genuine and provide so much potential for our actors to show their talent. I am most excited for our actors to show the community what they can do and how diverse their acting abilities are.”
Co-director Chris Gilly-Forrer adds that “As much as I love Miss Julie, Strindberg's writings and views on women were extremely problematic. I think what Anderson has written in The Julies is a reclamation of a female-identifying character who badly needs to be separated from her misogynistic author, and I hope we've served that story well.” As to what excites him about this show, Gilly-Forrer states that he thinks “the structure of this show, the fusion of what we expect from Western realism and this neo-Brechtian idea of stopping the action completely to discuss what's working and not working, is unlike anything I've seen before. I'm thrilled for our audiences to experience it.”
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate St. in Greensboro. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. Currently, the School of Theatre venues are permitted to open at approximately half capacity, and everyone must wear face coverings per UNCG policy.