UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly

GREENSBORO — Dennis AsKew, director of UNCG's School of Music, died unexpectedly on Jan. 28.
AsKew, 56, had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalized, Bruce McClung, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, told college faculty and staff via email.
He died as a result of cardiac arrest, McClung said.
A faculty member at UNCG since 1992, AsKew led the School of Music, previously the Department of Music Performance in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, for more than seven years.
He also served as a professor of tuba, euphonium and music education.
“... Dr. AsKew put his heart and soul into being a Spartan, conducting the Pep Band at athletic events and arranging pick-up ensembles for countless university functions," according to Chancellor Frank Gilliam's emailed announcement to faculty, staff and students.
"Dennis did the same when he chaired my installation committee," Gilliam wrote. "He was an absolute pleasure to work with and a true professional even as all of our plans were upended by Hurricane Matthew. He kept calm and carried on."
"Another fond memory I have of Dennis is when the School of Music took 'Collage' on the road to Raleigh for the first time," Gilliam added. "Not only was the event a huge success, but it brought a smile to my face when Dennis took the stage and played a rendition of the Beatles’ 'Blackbird' on tuba."
UNCG will dedicate Saturday's annual Collage concert to AsKew's memory. The virtual pre-recorded concert can be viewed free of charge at 7:30 p.m. on the college website.
AsKew was an active and accomplished performer, giving numerous performances throughout North America, Europe, Australia and China. He had served as president of the International Tuba Euphonium Association and was an associate regent for Pi Kappa Lambda, the music honor society.
"His service to UNCG was invaluable and his administrative contributions were extensive," Gilliam wrote.
They included directing the School of Music’s re-accreditation; chairing the Chancellor’s Installation Committee and serving on the Graduate Studies Committee, Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics, and UNCG Strategic Schedule Committee.
He led a delegation of music faculty in attending the Century Music School Summit on 21st Century Music School Design. He established relationships with conservatories in China.
He represented the School of Music at national conferences; oversaw COVID-19 preparations for the School of Music; planned for the School of Music Centennial in 2021-22; and served on boards for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and Eastern Music Festival.
"Our thoughts are with Dennis’s wife, his son, his daughters, and his mother; and all of his friends and colleagues, especially in CVPA," Gilliam wrote. "We are grateful that he chose to share his talents here at UNCG."