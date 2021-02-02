UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly

GREENSBORO — Dennis AsKew, director of UNCG's School of Music, died unexpectedly on Jan. 28.

AsKew, 56, had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalized, Bruce McClung, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, told college faculty and staff via email.

He died as a result of cardiac arrest, McClung said.

A faculty member at UNCG since 1992, AsKew led the School of Music, previously the Department of Music Performance in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, for more than seven years.

He also served as a professor of tuba, euphonium and music education.

“... Dr. AsKew put his heart and soul into being a Spartan, conducting the Pep Band at athletic events and arranging pick-up ensembles for countless university functions," according to Chancellor Frank Gilliam's emailed announcement to faculty, staff and students.

"Dennis did the same when he chaired my installation committee," Gilliam wrote. "He was an absolute pleasure to work with and a true professional even as all of our plans were upended by Hurricane Matthew. He kept calm and carried on."