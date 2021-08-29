UNCG School of Theatre looking forward to in-person shows

Peter and the Starcatcher, a play by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, takes flight in Taylor Theatre Feb. 18–19 and 23-26 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. Adapted from the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, this story tells the tale of a certain boy, a certain pirate, and the girl who would set both of them on their course into the Peter Pan stories we know so well. Sweat by Lynn Nottage plays in Sprinkle Theatre April 1-2 and 6-9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 2:00 p.m. This searing drama follows factory workers in an industrial Pennsylvania town as union struggles, racial tensions, and economic insecurity all collide. Finally, The Spongebob Musical will rock Taylor Theatre April 8-9 and 20-23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. The play, conceived by Tina Landau with book by Kyle Jarrow, follows everyone’s favorite sponge as he navigates a looming volcanic eruption that threatens both the physical safety and moral fabric of Bikini Bottom.