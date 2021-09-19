UNCG to perform timeless tale with modern twist

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is rehearsing to present Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery’s musicalization of As You Like It. Originally created as part of the Public Theatre’s Public Works Program in New York City, the timeless tale of Rosalind and Celia’s journey to the Forest of Arden to escape the tyrannous Duke Frederick is now set to a fresh, folk-pop score. Rosalind dons men’s garb to travel safely and the object of her affection, Orlando, also flees to the forest, teeing off a series of mistaken identities and comical mishaps as these and quite a few other love-lorn souls seek themselves, their truths, and their one true loves under the trees of Arden. Taub and Woolery’s gender-bent cast also adds new dimensions to the story, fleshing out the queer undertones that have long been noted in the original text.

On what excited her about producing this play, Director Karen Sabo said “These (Public Works Projects) are free shows performed in Central Park with a core group of professionals and about 185 other people from all over the city. They're giant, inclusive, celebratory pageants, and I have been researching them for a couple of years. I have eclectic tastes as a theatre artist; I love musicals and also Shakespeare and am thrilled to do this mashup of the two with these talented and hardworking undergrads at UNCG.” With regards to what an audience might take away, she added “I hope that the message the audience will get is that it's important to take the time to embrace joy. We're going through difficult times right now, and the big picture is that this will pass. But we live in the small picture, in the day-to-day difficulties, so finding joy in beauty, in family (natural or chosen), in song and poetry, and in love is what life is really about. That's what I hope people will take home after the show. And I hope they'll remember some of the gorgeous visual elements that our fabulous designers and technicians are creating.”