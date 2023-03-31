WENTWORTH — Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence, the county’s primary agency combatting domestic violence in Rockingham County, has long waited for a centralized shelter with resources to link battered women and their children to justice. And on Thursday, the doors to the agency’s new 11,000-square-foot SquareOne Family Justice Center at 317 Camp Cherokee Road opened as some 175 supporters and federal and state dignitaries looked on. USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight was on hand for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility that boasts a new medical clinic, specifically designed for the needs of the abused. The federal rural development agency funded construction of the facility, which includes a secure shelter for battered women and their children, with a $2.1 million Community Facilities Loan. SquareOne will serve as an efficient hub for those in need of care and protection, putting counseling, medical care, shelter and administration under one roof, said Debbie Moore, Help, Inc.’s outreach coordinator. The structure houses modern administrative office spaces, restrooms, meeting/training/conference rooms, staff break rooms, therapeutic rooms, storage and individual/family sleeping quarters. The shelter was designed to ensure the safety of victims of family violence, child abuse and sexual assault. It further serves elderly who have been abused and victims of human trafficking, administrators explained. Actually, seeing the building constructed has been a boon to clients’ esteem and courage, said Help Inc.’s Executive Director Angela Hall Boles. When the clients first came in they were so overwhelmed with the facility and how nice and homey and accommodating it is,’’ Boles said. “This is a major thing for them. It was kind of an eye-opening experience for (staff) to see them react to a brand new building just for them. Often, “victims of abuse don’t feel like they rate very high ... they don’t feel like they really natter. So, that was nice for them,’’ Boles said. One hallmark feature of the building is the medical clinic, a forensic setting where adults and children who have been sexually or physically assaulted may be evaluated and treated. Maggie Martin, M.D., is the center’s staff physician who will perform forensic exams, as well as more routine services for clients, including wellness exams for families staying in the shelter. The facility will now offer “forensic interviews with kids who have been abused sexually or physically,’’ said Moore. “In the past, they had to be transported to (Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital) and might have to wait for weeks. It’s better if everything can all be done at the same time and within the same facility,’’ Moore said. Since moving into the building in October, staff have noticed the enhancement of networking between Help, Inc. and other agencies, such as law enforcement and the courts. And domestic violence in the county continues to be a very real problem with roughly 3,000 clients served by Help, Inc., in 2021-2022, Boles said. That number is about 1,000 higher than the year before, Boles said, and she hopes it is because more efficient communication between helping agencies is filtering more clients her way. “Overall, I think its more the partners within the multiagency concept ... more people in the services world know about us and what we can do and that takes a while to catch on,’’ she said of the increase. Among the types of domestic abuse Boles sees on the rise: “domestic psychological terrorism,” she calls it. It may not be physical assault, but bullying and berating by a partner in abuse, nonetheless. And it troubles Boles that so many people tolerate such treatment for long periods of time because there are no outward signs of harm. In 2021-2022, more than 75,500 people sought help in North Carolina for problems related to domestic violence, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration Council. Nationwide, an average of nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner and in one year’s time, the rate yields a staggering 10 million people. Statistics further show that very nine seconds in the U.S., a woman is assaulted or beaten. While intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime, 19% of domestic violence involves a weapon, according to federal government statistics. Bleak as the problem is, Boles said she gets a wonderful boost from the feedback her clients write on the lines of their client satisfaction survey sheets. A recent note read, “I don’t know what I do with out your help. Thank you so much for support,” the note said. “It’s a little thing, and it gives you pause every time you hear something like that ... that raw thank you,” Boles said.