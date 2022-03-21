Undisclosed penalties? Surely the lives lost at Pine Ridge deserve more.

Two people died and two others lapsed into critical condition.

Dozens were left hungry, scared, wet and cold.

More likely than not, since they resided in a for-profit assisted living center that had already attracted the attention of government regulators, the victims were poor.

And make no mistake, every single one of the 98 residents trapped inside the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center during a winter storm Jan. 16 was a victim.

Three staff members, more than likely underpaid and overworked, showed up to care for residents.

Not long after the desperate residents phoned 911 begging for help, the outrage flowed.

Earlier this week, in a report compiled by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, we got a first glimpse at the price for such abominable behavior: undisclosed penalties including fines and withholding of Medicaid payments.

And that’s about it so far.

Fines and withheld payments for new admissions levied after men and women suffered.

‘Deeply troubling’

The initial report from Thomasville police the next morning was, to put it mildly, jaw-dropping.

Panicked calls the evening of Jan. 16 summoned police to Pine Ridge in the aftermath of snow and ice that ground to a halt the entire region.

Two residents had died and two transported to local hospitals. Three employees — God love ‘em — showed up to care for the 98 residents, many of whom needed help with basic tasks.

“Obviously the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with the facility,” said police Capt. Brad Saintsing in that report.

Others would submit that low wages and tough working conditions played a role, too.

Perhaps worse, as as we learned Tuesday, Pine Ridge had an emergency preparedness plan for dealing with bad weather that just sat there.

“What we found is that, although they had a plan, they never pulled it off the shelf. Staff didn’t know they had it,” Emery Milliken, deputy director of the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation, told legislators Tuesday.

The cost? Undisclosed penalties. Fines.

The hell of it is, regulators knew — or should have known if they read their own reports — that Pine Ridge had a history.

Since 2018, the operators of Pine Ridge have been fined more than $120,000 for infractions that arguably resulted from … not having enough staff.

More than 40 deficiencies, verified by investigators through interviews with staff, residents and the center’s own records, were noted. They included leaving incontinent residents in soiled undergarments for more than an hour, restricting visiting hours for relatives of a terminally ill patient and leaving residents without a shower for more than two weeks.

And for all that, the operator of Pine Ridge, Principle LTC, based in Kinston, was fined and got a stern talking-to, which resulted in promises to do better next time.

After the mess in January, even Gov. Roy Cooper joined in the chorus of ringing criticism.

“This is deeply troubling,” the governor said. “We must make sure that we’re looking after people in these kinds of facilities and the matter should be fully investigated and that’s what I expect to happen.”

Maybe it will.

Money talks

Whether the governor meant to — I doubt it was intentional — his choice of phrasing was interesting.

These kinds of facilities.

By that, Cooper likely meant what bureaucrats refer to as “congregate living settings” — nursing homes, assisted living facilities, rehab centers and the like — where people live for long periods in shared spaces in shared buildings.

According to the state Division of Health Service Regulation, North Carolina had 423 licensed nursing facilities as of December 2021 looking after more than 38,000 residents.

Pine Ridge most certainly fits those definitions.

No doubt, many of them are fine places deserving five-star reviews where caring (and adequately compensated) staff look after our elders and those whose afflictions require assistance with love and patience.

Then there are others that wind up as key players in horrid tragedies.

Remember the name Danby House? That’s the spot in Winston-Salem where employees encouraged residents to fight and then videotaped it. Two workers were convicted of misdemeanors earlier this month, and a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims was settled late last year.

An isolated incident not indicative of the care on offer at Danby House most likely, but still those staffers were hired.

Even in the chaos at Pine Ridge, a small cadre of workers moved by the plight of those in their care, did their level best.

“You can’t read that report and not feel a sense of sadness for both what happened to the residents and for those three staff who were trying so hard to serve the needs of 98,” Milliken said.

A legislative committee is reviewing reports about Pine Ridge, and various law-enforcement agencies conducted investigations.

Pine Ridge, for its part, issued a statement in which its operators said the company has been “working diligently to address issues that occurred.

Mmm-hmm. Similar pledges no doubt were uttered after previous fines and violations.

Maybe a systemic follow-up look at Pine Ridge will yet turn out to have more bite than “undisclosed penalties.” But maybe, especially after learning about previous fines and wrist-slapping reports, the time for a deeper dive was years before a winter storm in January.

Two dead and two left in critical condition while others begged for help demands better.