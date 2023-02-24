MADISON — Unexplained noises have convinced Madison Dry Goods' new owner that he doesn't want to be alone after dark in the historic store he adopted just three weeks ago.

Michael "Smitty'' Smith, 29, has paid great care to detail as he revamps the upstairs of the former Penn Hardware store and T.B. Knight Funeral Parlor, where paranormal investigators, former store owners and plenty of patrons believe that ghosts dwell.

"We've heard foot steps, and we've heard knocking noises in different rooms, mostly after hours,'' said Smith, who bought the popular downtown store at 104 W. Murphy Street from Richard and Kathy Miller, who were proprietors for 27 years.

Rockingham County's largest embalming room once operated on the second floor of the old time general store, now chock full of casual clothing and homespun gifts.

And on Christmas Day 1929, its cold tables received the bodies of eight members of one family.

Germanton tobacco farmer Charlie Lawson had shot and bludgeoned his wife and six of his seven children, including an infant daughter. He then turned his rifle on himself and ended his life in the snowy woods of his Stokes County farm.

Indeed, the elevator used to transport the Lawson bodies to the second story is still working in the 1908 brick building.

On March 12, Smith plans to unveil an expanded Lawson Family Murders Museum with new memorabilia and an audio tour through several rooms of the former funeral parlor.

Spirits of the slain Lawson family members make themselves known with footsteps, odd utterances and through an apparition of a young girl, psychics and lay people alike, agree.

Stories of the haunted building helped inspire the Netflix series, "28 Days Haunted,'' which aired last fall and featured psychic mediums who lived alone inside Madison Dry Goods for the time span.

Episodes chronicled the mediums claiming to conjure the spirits of Charlie Lawson and other family members through seances and video surveillance.

Smith seeks to resurrect Lawson haints with the help of Netflix medium Brandy Miller of Detroit and is in discussions with her about returning to Madison for a public event, he said.

Since Smith took the keys to the homey store three weeks ago, "business has been phenomenal,'' he said.

"I've had a lot of support from friends and family and local folks,'' said Smith of Winston-Salem, who looks every bit the part of a 1920s general store proprietor, his waxed mustache finessed with a twist and donning his sartorial trademark flannel shirts.

"It's been great. And we've had people from around the world come in because of the Netflix show."

In recent weeks, tourists from Argentina and the Netherlands have stopped in to tour the Lawson exhibits, which include family photos, an embalming table and machine and news clippings about one of the region's bloodiest crimes ever.

Smith is also launching a marketplace on the second floor with 14 booths for antique dealers and artisans with crafts to sell.

The Richard and Kathy Miller Community Room, Smith's homage to the former owners, is also available for rental for private events, Smith said.

"We've already rented it out this Sunday for a family gathering,'' he said. "And that's what we wanted it to be for — bringing family and community together.

As owner of the largest collection of Lawson family memorabilia, Smith said he plans to share his curiosities with the public.

"We're going to open up a room adjacent to the museum room that has never been open to the public,'' he said, adding that a display case will house artifacts from the Great Depression era, as well as original pamphlets given out to tourists who once stopped to take a 25-cent tour of the blood-soaked rooms of the Lawson cabin.

One of those tourists was notorious mobster John Dillinger. After breaking out of prison, he motored through Stokes County and stopped with a girlfriend to see the gruesome crime scene. A photo of Dillinger in Germanton, along with Dillinger's death mask and a lock of his hair, will be featured in the new exhibit, Smith said.

With an appreciation for style, Smith has also commissioned a replica of Marie Lawson's dress to be sewn for the improved museum.

"We'll also have newspapers from around the country that show (the crime's) impact and how the news spread and made it's way around the world,'' Smith said.

Fans of the store can also look forward to "Scary Movie Nights" beginning in the fall and a Ghost Walk of Madison Smith will debut in October, he said, encouraging locals to contribute ghost stories to the project.

As for the ghost of a little girl that many guests to the store claim to see, Smith said: "People say she's still around.''