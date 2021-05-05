Union County SO helps RPD nab Albrights for sex crimes against minor

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville police, with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested an Eden couple in connection with sex crimes against a minor, the Reidsville Police Department announced in a Monday press release.

Investigators with the RPD had searched for Timothy Albright, 37, and Chelsea Albright, 22, both of Eden, over the weekend. They were located in Union County, about 145 miles south of Rockingham County near the South Carolina border.

Timothy Albright is charged with a statutory sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

Chelsea Albright is charged for aiding and abetting a statutory sexual offense with a child and aiding and abetting indecent liberties with a minor.

Privacy laws prohibit police from releasing the names of victims who are minors.

Both suspects are detained in the Rockingham County Detention Center in Wentworth, according to RPD spokesperson Sarah Hardin. Timothy Albright is held on a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear Rockingham County District Court on Jun 16. Chelsea Albright is being held on a 75,000 secured bond and shares the same court date, Hardin said.

The couple was married in September 2020, and social media sites show photos of the pair enjoying family holidays amid bright Christmas decorations. Timothy Albright’s Facebook profile photo features him holding a toddler and contains numerous posts about Albright’s penchant for heavy-duty trucks and Southern pride.