United Way will distribute COVID-19 grant relief funds for rent and utilities

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has received a Community Development Block Grant–COVID 19 grant to assist county residents with rent and/or utilities.

The United Way of Rockingham County will be accepting and processing the applications for the assistance. There will be a limit of $1,000 per household for assistance. Anyone who has documentation supporting a loss of income during the pandemic may apply for the relief.

United Way of Rockingham County will accept applications at several locations throughout the county. For a schedule of specific days/times and locations for application drop-off, visit the agency’s website at: uwrockingham.org. Go to the LINKS tab to the CDBG COVID-19 page and find information regarding the application process and policies. Download a printable version of the application, program policies, and information about the duplication of benefits policy.

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Chair Charlie Hall, said, “We’re happy to work with United Way of Rockingham County in order to serve and support citizens who have experienced many financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food, clothing, shelter, utilities are essential and these assistance grants will help.”