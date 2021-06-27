United Way will distribute COVID-19 grant relief funds for rent and utilities

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has received a Community Development Block Grant–COVID 19 grant to assist county residents with rent and/or utilities.
The United Way of Rockingham County will be accepting and processing the applications for the assistance. There will be a limit of $1,000 per household for assistance. Anyone who has documentation supporting a loss of income during the pandemic may apply for the relief.
United Way of Rockingham County will accept applications at several locations throughout the county. For a schedule of specific days/times and locations for application drop-off, visit the agency’s website at: uwrockingham.org. Go to the LINKS tab to the CDBG COVID-19 page and find information regarding the application process and policies. Download a printable version of the application, program policies, and information about the duplication of benefits policy.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Chair Charlie Hall, said, “We’re happy to work with United Way of Rockingham County in order to serve and support citizens who have experienced many financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food, clothing, shelter, utilities are essential and these assistance grants will help.”
Casey G. Vincent, executive director of United Way of Rockingham County, agreed with Hall. “This past year, due to the COVID-19, has been extremely hard for many people to merely handle basic needs. We encourage those with rent and/or utilities needs to apply for an assistance grant.”
The grant awards will be paid directly to the entity that is owed. For example, if an applicant needed assistance with a power bill, grant award funds would be routed to the utility company. No funds will be distributed directly to applicants.
All applications and documentation will be reviewed and verified. In order to be approved and awarded the $1,000 payment, applicants must show their debt, proof that they are the debtor, bills in their name, and documentation of loss of income due to COVID-19 shutdowns and job loss.
With multiple businesses having closed during the pandemic, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recognized local residents’ tremendous need for assistance to meet financial obligations for monthly utilities and rent. The decision was made to apply for this grant issued through the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
The process has taken several months to achieve since Rockingham County filed the grant application in August 2020 and received the approval letter in June 2021.