Unsolved High Point killing still resonates with family

Robert Booth was shot and killed outside his condominium on Ardale Drive. His mother told The Enterprise recently that she continues to believe her son was killed by elements that didn't want him reaching out to turn around the lives of people existing on the criminal margins of society. At its essence, Booth said she believes her son died because he cared too much for those needing help and guidance.

The father of a 2-year-old son had just received his certificate of pastoral installation as a minister five days before he was shot and killed.

Since the slaying of her son, Booth has become involved with groups of mothers whose children have been killed.

"For some of them, two, three or four years have gone by," she said. "As time goes by even more, I lose trust in justice coming."

Still, Booth and her family remain hopeful because they continue getting tips from people through social media, information they pass along to investigators.

Booth and her family, who reside in Winder, Georgia, said that they remain in touch with High Pointers whose lives were touched in some fashion by her son and his Christian faith. The family wants to develop some type of community program or outreach to reflect Robert Booth's legacy of faith and caring.

"We want something positive coming out of this," Deneka Booth said. "It would carry on his desire of giving the children other places besides gangs and the streets."