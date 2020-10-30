UPDATE: COVID-19 closed RVL early voting site, elections board can't find replacement staff

REIDSVILLE — An outbreak of COVID-19 among staff forced an early voting site here to close on Wednesday. Now concerned citizens and candidates want to know why the county's elections board has not reopened the polling place or provided an alternate location.
The Rockingham County Board of Elections held emergency meetings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and grappled in closed session with how to replace staff at the Salvation Army Headquarters location at 704 Barnes Street.
But despite dozens of phone calls to trained poll staff, the board has been unable to find enough people willing to man the Barnes Street post or a subsitute location, said RCBOE Chairman Royce Richardson on Friday.
"We're gonna keep trying to get someone to work, but this COVID situation is a problem,'' Richardson said, explaining the board trained an extra 30 poll workers to fill in should such an emergency arise.
In total, the board prepared roughly 215 poll workers for early voting and for manning the county's 15 voting sites on Election Day.
"We try to have 12 people at every site,'' Richardson said of planning for Nov. 3. "We knew back in the summer and that's the reason we trained so many people. But this COVID has gone crazy.''
For Election Day, "we're gonna be short-staffed, but we're gonna be in pretty good shape,'' Richardson said.
This means all precints will likely see staff cut by half, Richardson said, noting some workers, especially seniors at high-risk for poor COVID-19 outcomes, are afraid of contracting the virus.
"People don't want to come in,'' he said, explaining the board would have liked to have accepted an offer from Reidsville's Zion Baptist to serve as an alternate to the Salvation Army. "But we can't find people to work it. It's just a bad situation.''
But with only two days of early voting left, candidates, political activists and voters are are asking why elections officials don't have a stronger back-up plan in place for pandemic-related problems?
Planning for such should have been a priority, said Roxanne Griffin of Madison, who chairs the county Democratic Party. In August she appeared before the board to ask members to dedicate plenty of resources for blueprinting solutions for possible problems.
Griffin on Thursday argued that about $140,000 in federal funding, awarded to the board months ago in response to the pandemic, is designed to support just such planning.
"I am personally dismayed that with the availability of CARE-HAV funding, which absolves the Rockingham County citizens of additional expense to cover COVID-related election expenses, there was not a back up plan in place with staff on standby for just this kind of situation; especially since COVID-19 is on the rise in this county,'' Griffin said by email.
"Voters are frustrated this heavily trafficked poll is not available to them in this important and contentious election.''
Reidsville, with just over 14,000 residents, is the county's most populated city.
District 30 Senate candidate Wally White, who has attended the board's recent emergency meetings, said he is frustrated after asking both state and local elections officials earlier this fall to take extra care with staffing and election planning.
The local elections office had long-operated with a skeletal staff of two office workers when in early October, the board voted unanimously to fire Amy Simpson, its senior deputy director. Her ouster left one deputy director Kathy Clark to run the show. And the office director's post had remained unfilled since the 2019 retirement of Tina Cardwell.
Then in mid-October the board hired Janet Odell as interim director of the elections office after dismissing Amy Simpson, who had served as the office's senior deputy director. Odell, a former elections board director, now staffs the office with Clark and temporary workers.
Simpson's ouster prompted White and other district political candidates in early October to ask the North Carolina Board of Elections to take control of the local board due to inadequate staff on the eve of a presidential election.
White said the group of seven candidates never received a response to their letter to NCBOE Director request from North Carolina Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell.
"It seems our Board of Elections did not plan ahead for possible COVID issues,'' said White of Eden, a Democrat. "That lack of planning is negatively affecting voters. However, I believe that citizens are motivated to overcome these unnecessary challenges and go wherever polls are open.''
Richardson said Friday that the NCBOE reviewed and approved the county's early voting plan over the summer.
Since Wednesday morning, a sign at the Salvation Army site has alerted voters to the nearest alternate early voting site in Wentworth, some 8 miles away at the elections board headquarters at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.
But several voters on Thursday expressed frustration at having to leave town, saying it interfered with work schedules and was difficult to find. One voter said she had looked for information about the Reidsville site closing on the elections board's website, but found none.
This type of confusion and the closure of the large and familiar Salvation Army site worried Rochelle Tucker, chairman of the political action committee of the NAACP's Reidsville Branch.
Like Griffin, Tucker in August asked the board to make robust preparations for the election in the face of the global health crisis.
Low-income voters who take public transportation to the Salvation Army location have few options, Tucker said.
"You know, we've been dealing with this COVID-19 thing since March. It seems like the board would have said, 'Hey folks, we have a problem we need to look at.' And here we are on the last full day of early voting and that site is closed,'' said Tucker, who on Thursday and Friday spoke with state NAACP leadership about the closed site and consulted with leaders of the Rockingham Democratic Party about their possible move to ask the courts to require the Reidsville site be reopened.
"We don't want anything extra,'' Tucker said. "We just want justice. We just want what is fair ... what we were promised.''
The county began operating early voting sites on Oct. 15 at the Madison-Mayodan and Eden public libraries, as well as the Salvation Army address and the elections board office.
And as the county battles a high infection rate of 8.1 %, maintenance crews have worked diligently to regularly sanitize polling places.
Poll workers have operated fastidious voting sites, worn masks, wiped down booths between patrons, and marked off waiting areas with guidelines for social distancing.
To reduce risk of cross contamination, voters are issued their own ink pens for ballot marking to take home.
Early voting ends on Saturday and turnout over the past two weeks has been record-breaking, officials said.
As of late Monday, more than 30% of the 59,616 registered voters in the county of 91,000 had cast ballots, according to Janet Odell, the elections board's interim director.
By Friday that number had soared to 67% with the board tallying about 40,000 regular and absentee ballots, Richardson said.
Another candidate was troubled by the board's inaction regarding reopening or finding a replacement for the Reidsville site.
"First of all, let me say that my thoughts and prayers go out to our election workers that are sick and I wish them all a speedy recovery,'' said Kelli Boyte Jones of Eden, a Democrat running for Rockingham County Register of Deeds.
"You would think our RCBOE would have had a contingency plan in place,'' Jones said via email Friday.
"They have known this would be an unprecedented time with Covid-19 and failed to plan accordingly. Our citizens deserve their right to vote in Reidsville without interruption.''
At around noon on Friday, about 30 people — many from Reidsville — stood in line at the Cherokee Camp Road site, waiting to vote.
"It looks like a lot of people from Reidsville are coming on over here,'' Richardson said.
This is a developing story. Visit rockinghamnow.com for updates.
