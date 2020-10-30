UPDATE: COVID-19 closed RVL early voting site, elections board can't find replacement staff

This means all precints will likely see staff cut by half, Richardson said, noting some workers, especially seniors at high-risk for poor COVID-19 outcomes, are afraid of contracting the virus.

"People don't want to come in,'' he said, explaining the board would have liked to have accepted an offer from Reidsville's Zion Baptist to serve as an alternate to the Salvation Army. "But we can't find people to work it. It's just a bad situation.''

But with only two days of early voting left, candidates, political activists and voters are are asking why elections officials don't have a stronger back-up plan in place for pandemic-related problems?

Planning for such should have been a priority, said Roxanne Griffin of Madison, who chairs the county Democratic Party. In August she appeared before the board to ask members to dedicate plenty of resources for blueprinting solutions for possible problems.

Griffin on Thursday argued that about $140,000 in federal funding, awarded to the board months ago in response to the pandemic, is designed to support just such planning.