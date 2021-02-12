UPDATE: Eden man charged with robbing and beating wheelchair-bound man with ball bat

EDEN — An Eden man has been arrested for armed robbery and beating a wheelchair-bound man with a baseball bat, a spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Michael Lee Muncy Jr., 34, of 3268 Price Road, allegedly entered the residence of 60-year-old Ronald Scott at 115 Entrance Court here at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday and began beating Scott with a bat, knocking Scott out of his wheelchair, the release said.
Once Scott was on the ground, the assailant struck Scott two more times with the bat before removing a fanny pack from Scott's waist, which contained the man's cash, medication, credit, debit and EBT cards.
Next, Muncy walked to his car in Scott's driveway, shouting, "If you call the cops, I will kill you!''
Scott and Muncy were previous acquaintances and Scott recognized him during the assault, authorities said in the release.
EMS workers treated Scott at the scene. Scott opted not to go to a local hospital for care but to seek treatment and monitoring from his regular home health nurse, a sheriff's spokesman said.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators arrested Muncy at his home on Tuesday afternoon and charged him with: robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a handicapped person, felony breaking and entering, and communicating threats.
Muncy is a convicted sex offender who served nearly a year in prison for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a 14-year-old in Rockingham County in 2010. Muncy was 23 at the time.
Convicted for the crimes in Rockingham in 2013, Muncy was released from prison on Nov. 5, 2015, court records show.
Also in 2010, Muncy was charged with larceny and breaking into Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. The disposition of the case was not immediately available.
Muncy is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $200,000 secured bond for Tuesday's crime. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 17.