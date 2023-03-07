MADISON — Fire officials were struggling Tuesday morning to find a way to extinguish a fire that erupted in a tanker filled with 11,500 gallons of liquid asphalt during the early morning.

Officials were also frank during a 9:45 a.m. press conference at Madison Town Hall about their concerns that the tank might explode.

For that reason, police and EMS officials have worked to evacuate residents living within 1,000 feet of the fire at Seal Master, an asphalt contracting company at 703 W. Decatur Street, just a half-mile from downtown.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Firefighters are further frustrated by the fact that conventional extinguishing methods, including "Purple K'' — a dry extinguisher used in aircraft fires, have not worked thus far on the fire that was reported by a delivery driver who observed smoke and flame from the tanker around 6 a.m., according to Madison Fire Chief Jim Ritchey.

Ritchey said first responders don't know whether the material will explode or the tanker will open up and asphalt will leak out. And Ritchey hopes that the tanker contents will cool, reducing the contents to a big rubber plug, he said.

Because of explosion risk, by mid-morning, emergency response leaders had pulled all firefighters, including firefighters from Stokes and Guilford counties, from the scene and dispatched drones to monitor the fire.

A Madison Fire Department spokesman said at around 10 a.m. that heat within the tanker continues to increase and that firefighters are not sure why.

In order to better understand the nature of the fire, firefighters were consulting with the Canadian company that manufactured the asphalt, Ritchey said.

Further troubling to firefighters and residents is the fact that another tank of 6,000 gallons of asphalt is sitting 3 feet from the tanker that's on fire, officials said during the news conference.

The fire in the first tanker, which has a capacity for 17,000 gallons, appears to be going through cycles, seeming to abate, then increasing in temperature. Hissing noises from the tanker also trouble Ritchey, he said. "We don't like that,'' he said, explaining hisses could hint at an explosion.

Air quality is a concern of emergency officials who caution those with asthma to stay away from the smoke and fumes caused by the tanker fire. All residents should "stay out of the evacuation zone and keep windows and doors closed,'' Ritchey said.

Nearby schools, which include Dillard Elementary and Western Rockingham Middle School, have been alerted and asked to have students and staff shelter in place, according to a spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

It's unclear how long the fire could last, officials said.

"It could be hours .... it's all about what the product decides to do," Ritchey said.

Seal Master manager Paul Kemler declined to comment on the potential cause of the fire Tuesday morning, saying: "We are trying to deal with the situation.''

Meanwhile, EMS workers have moved all non-ambulatory residents of the immediate area to shelters, including hospital rooms nearby where they are safe from fumes and the threat of an explosion, officials said.

Other residents have taken shelter at the Madison Fire Department.