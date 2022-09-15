Update: Inmate who died of apparent medical emergency at Rockingham Co. jail was Greensboro man held on drug charges

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County sheriff's officials announced Thursday that Walter Stacy Jones III of Greensboro was the inmate who died early Sept. 9 in his cell at the county jail after a medical emergency.

Jones, 51, of 4618 Lawndale Drive, was booked into the Rockingham County Detention Facility on Dec. 9 on charges of trafficking opium and heroin, selling and delivering a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance. He was being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Jones's cellmate used the intercom system in the cell to alert officials that Jones was in medical distress, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detention staff found the inmate unresponsive and tried with emergency medical personnel to revive Jones, but he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to perform a follow-up investigation, which is standard procedure, the sheriff’s office said.

The county has seen several jail deaths, four of them suicides, since last year. The latest suicide was reported in May. The last non-suicide death was April 22, when an inmate died from a medical emergency while being booked into the detention center, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

Three inmates under 30 died in February 2021

Three inmates, all under age 30, died at the jail during February 2021 after attempting suicide, prompting Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page to pledge then to step up suicide risk training and possibly increase detention center staff.

The deaths of one woman and two men, all known heroin users at the time of their arrests, marked the first suicides at the 232-bed facility in more than a decade, officials said.