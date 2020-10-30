UPDATE: Judge says Reidsville's early voting site must reopen on Saturday

However, despite dozens of phone calls to trained poll staff, the board was unable to find enough people willing to work, RCBOE Chairman Royce Richardson said early Friday before Wilson's ruling.

"We're gonna keep trying to get someone to work, but this COVID situation is a problem,'' Richardson said, explaining the board trained an extra 30 poll workers to fill in should such an emergency arise.

In total, the board prepared roughly 215 poll workers for early voting and manning the county's 15 voting sites on Election Day.

"We try to have 12 people at every site,'' Richardson said of planning for Nov. 3. "We knew (of potential problems) back in the summer and that's the reason we trained so many people. But this COVID has gone crazy.''

For Election Day, "we're gonna be short-staffed, but we're gonna be in pretty good shape,'' Richardson said.

This means all precints will likely see staff cut by half, Richardson said, noting some workers, especially seniors at high-risk for poor COVID-19 outcomes, are afraid of contracting the virus.