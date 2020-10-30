UPDATE: Judge says Reidsville's early voting site must reopen on Saturday

REIDSVILLE — A superior court judge on Friday ordered the Rockingham County Board of Elections to officially reopen an early voting site that closed Wednesday after staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Rockingham County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson handed down the decision after county after local Democrats asked the court for help before the final day of early voting here — Saturday, according to numerous candidates.
Wilson's decision means the early voting site at Salvation Army Headquarters at 704 Barnes Street will operate from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.
Since Wednesday, concerned citizens and candidates have pushed for the board to reopen the now-sanitized and deep cleaned polling place or provide an alternate location.
But elections board members said they could not find enough trained workers willing to operate the site or a substitute venue.
In response, candidates, county Democratic Party leaders and an NAACP activist complained that the elections board had failed to plan ahead for such a pandemic emergency.
Indeed, the Rockingham County Board of Elections held emergency meetings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and grappled in closed session with how to replace staff at the Barnes Street location.
However, despite dozens of phone calls to trained poll staff, the board was unable to find enough people willing to work, RCBOE Chairman Royce Richardson said early Friday before Wilson's ruling.
"We're gonna keep trying to get someone to work, but this COVID situation is a problem,'' Richardson said, explaining the board trained an extra 30 poll workers to fill in should such an emergency arise.
In total, the board prepared roughly 215 poll workers for early voting and manning the county's 15 voting sites on Election Day.
"We try to have 12 people at every site,'' Richardson said of planning for Nov. 3. "We knew (of potential problems) back in the summer and that's the reason we trained so many people. But this COVID has gone crazy.''
For Election Day, "we're gonna be short-staffed, but we're gonna be in pretty good shape,'' Richardson said.
This means all precints will likely see staff cut by half, Richardson said, noting some workers, especially seniors at high-risk for poor COVID-19 outcomes, are afraid of contracting the virus.
"People don't want to come in,'' he said, explaining the board would have liked to have accepted an offer from Reidsville's Zion Baptist to serve as an alternate to the Salvation Army site. "But we can't find people to work it. It's just a bad situation.''
Planning for such a staffing emergency should have been a priority, said Roxanne Griffin of Madison, who chairs the Rockingham County Democratic Party.
In August she appeared before the board to ask members to dedicate plenty of resources for blueprinting solutions for possible problems.
Griffin on Thursday argued that about $140,000 in federal funding, awarded to the board months ago in response to the pandemic, was designed to support just such planning.
"I am personally dismayed that with the availability of CARE-HAV funding, which absolves the Rockingham County citizens of additional expense to cover COVID-related election expenses, there was not a back up plan in place with staff on standby for just this kind of situation; especially since COVID-19 is on the rise in this county,'' Griffin said by email.
"Voters are frustrated this heavily trafficked poll is not available to them in this important and contentious election.''
Reidsville, with just over 14,000 residents, is the county's most populated city.
District 30 N.C. Senate candidate Wally White, who attended the board's recent emergency meetings, said he is frustrated after asking both state and local elections officials earlier this fall to take extra care with staffing and election planning.
The local elections office had long-operated with a skeletal staff of two office workers, when in early October, the board voted unanimously to fire Amy Simpson, its senior deputy director.
Simpson's ouster left a single deputy director with limited experience to run the show.
And the office director's post, vacated last year when Tina Cardwell retired, had gone unfilled for months.
Then in mid-October, the board hired Janet Odell as interim director of the elections office. A seasoned former RCBOE director, Odell now staffs the office with a deputy director and temporary workers.
Simpson's ouster though, prompted White and other district political candidates in early October to ask the North Carolina Board of Elections to take control of the local board. They claimed the board was not adequately staffed on the eve of a presidential election.
White said the group of seven candidates never received a response from NCBOE Director Karen Brinson Bell to their request for help.
"It seems our Board of Elections did not plan ahead for possible COVID issues,'' said White of Eden, a Democrat.
"That lack of planning is negatively affecting voters. However, I believe that citizens are motivated to overcome these unnecessary challenges and go wherever polls are open.''
Richardson said Friday that the NCBOE reviewed and approved the county's early voting plan over the summer.
Since Wednesday morning, a sign on the door at the Salvation Army site has alerted voters to the nearest alternate early polling place in Wentworth, some 8 miles away at the elections board headquarters at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.
But several voters on Thursday expressed frustration at having to leave town to vote, saying it interfered with work schedules and was difficult to find.
One voter said she searched the elections board's website for information about the Reidsville closing, but found no details.
This type of confusion and the closure of the large and familiar Salvation Army site worried Rochelle Tucker, chairman of the political action committee of the NAACP's Reidsville Branch.
Like Griffin, Tucker in August asked the board to make robust preparations for the election in the face of the global health crisis, she said.
Low-income voters who take public transportation to the Salvation Army location have few options, Tucker said.
"You know, we've been dealing with this COVID-19 thing since March. It seems like the board would have said, 'Hey folks, we have a problem we need to look at.' And here we are on the last full day of early voting and that site is closed,'' Tucker said early Friday.
She further explained she had spoken with state NAACP leaders about the closed site and consulted with county Democratic Party leaders about their possible move to ask the courts for help.
"We don't want anything extra,'' Tucker said. "We just want justice. We just want what is fair ... what we were promised.''
The county began operating early voting sites on Oct. 15 at the Madison-Mayodan and Eden public libraries, as well as the Salvation Army and the elections board office.
And as the county battles a high COVID-19 infection rate of 8.4 %, maintenance crews have worked diligently to regularly sanitize polling places.
Poll workers have operated fastidious voting sites, worn masks, wiped down booths between patrons, and marked off waiting areas with guidelines for social distancing.
To reduce risk of cross contamination, voters are issued their own ink pens for ballot marking to take home.
Turnout over the past two weeks has been record-breaking, officials said.
By late Monday, more than 30% of the 59,616 registered voters in the county of 91,000 had cast ballots, according to Odell.
And at midday on Friday that number had soared to 67% with the board tallying about 40,000 regular and absentee ballots, Richardson said.
Another candidate was troubled by the board's inaction regarding reopening or finding a replacement for the Reidsville site.
"First of all, let me say that my thoughts and prayers go out to our election workers that are sick and I wish them all a speedy recovery,'' said Kelli Boyte Jones of Eden, a Democrat running for Rockingham County Register of Deeds.
"You would think our RCBOE would have had a contingency plan in place,'' Jones said via email Friday.
"They have known this would be an unprecedented time with Covid-19 and failed to plan accordingly. Our citizens deserve their right to vote in Reidsville without interruption.''
At around noon on Friday, about 30 people — many from Reidsville — stood in line at the Cherokee Camp Road site, waiting to vote.
"It looks like a lot of people from Reidsville are coming on over here,'' Richardson said.
This is a developing story. Visit rockinghamnow.com for updates.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
