UPDATE: Officials cancel Silver Alert issued for missing Mayodan woman, 23

UPDATE 9:31 a.m. Thursday: At the request of the Mayodan Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Kristen Nicole Bradford. No further details were immediately released; A message was left with the Mayodan Police Department.

------------------------------

MAYODAN — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman who may be suffering with a cognitive impairment.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Kristen Nicole Bradford, who is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes in the 300 block of North Second Avenue in Mayodan.

Police say Bradford was driving a burgundy 2005 Chevrolet Malibu MAXX 4-door with NC license plate RCN-4205.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Clay Barrow at the Mayodan Police Department at 336-637-7300.