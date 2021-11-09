UPDATE: Police have located Reidsville teen who ran away from group home Monday

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Reidsville Police Department announced early Wednesday that the teenager was located.

REIDSVILLE — Officers with the Reidsville Police Department are searching for a teenage girl who ran away from a group home here on Monday evening, officials said in a Tuesday news release.

Employees at the Rosemount Drive group home where she lives reported Madison Grace Thompson, 16, missing at around 6 p.m. Thompson is a student at Reidsville High School and is about 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing glasses.

RPD officers ask that anyone who knows details about Thompson's whereabouts contact the Rockingham County Communication Center at 336-634-3300, RPD Lt. Shannon Coates at 336-347-2373 or Crime Stoppers of Rockingham County at (336) 349-9683.