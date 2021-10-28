UPDATE: Police, U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Reidsville shooting

REIDSVILLE — U.S. Marshals and officers from the High Point Police Department captured Robert Winchester Jr., in High Point on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting of a Reidsville man.

Winchester, 37, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, possession of a firearm by a felon and going armed to terror of the public, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, according to a press statement from RPD spokesman Nathan Lilly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators with the RPD allege that Winchester shot Tyler Blackwell of Reidsville multiple times at around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 16 in the 200 block of Graves Street here.

Blackwell was treated at a local hospital for wounds that were not life threatening, police said in a news release last week.

Authorities have not disclosed information about a possible motive in the crime.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the crime or the location of Winchester contact RPD Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683 or contact Rockingham County Communications at 336-634-3300.