UPDATE: Reidsville police have person of interest in double hit and run

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville police have identified a person who may be one of the drivers of two cars that hit a pedestrian around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday night near Barnes Street and East Street here. Both drivers fled the scene, police said.

Dakota Ingle, 24, the victim, is in an area hospital where his condition has been upgraded from critical to stable, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Officers found the man had been struck by two vehicles. And authorities announced Tuesday that they have located the silver Honda Accord they believe hit Ingle first.

RPD investigators are still seeking leads about the second driver involved in the double hit and run witnesseses say occurred moments after the Ingle was hit by the Honda.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Lt. Gibson at the RPD at 336-347-2313. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.