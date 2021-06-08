UPDATE: Second suspect surrenders to Rockingham authorities in shooting of 5-year-old

REIDSVILLE — Bro Hayes, a second suspect in the May 29 shooting here that injured a 5-year-old girl, surrendered at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Reidsville Police Department said in a news release.

Hayes, 34, and Nickellion Womack,19, both of Reidsville and both convicted of prior felonies, are each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the incident, police said.

Womack turned himself in to authorities on Saturday, and investigators had sought Hayes for three days. Both men are being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility, each with a secured bond of $500,000, the release said.

Investigators had earlier characterized the shooting as “careless” gunplay between adults that led to a bullet unintentionally striking the child.

The little girl, who remains in a regional hospital where she is in good condition, was hit by a bullet in the 300 block of N.W. Market Street at around 2:40 p.m., said police, who declined to identify the minor.

The RPD asks that anyone with knowledge of the crime contact Lt. Haley at 336-347- 2341 or call 911. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.