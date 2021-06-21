UPDATE: State Highway Patrol helicopter back to continue in missing tuber recovery effort

EDEN — A State Highway Patrol helicopter was back in Rockingham County Monday afternoon to help in the search for a pregnant 35-year-old woman who is still missing after a deadly Wednesday tubing accident that claimed the lives of four of her family members.

Her sister remained hopeful that Teresa Villano might have made it to land after going over an 8-foot-hight dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station here on Wednesday. "I've always felt like she was on land, not in the water,'' said Angelica Villano. "We need prayers, prayers,'' she said.

The nine family members who set out tubing on Wednesday afternoon were unaware of the dam, Villano said.

"They didn't know what it was.'' Rather, the group saw rippling current ahead of them that they believed to be rapids, Villano said, relaying reports from four in her family who survived the ordeal.

Antonio Ramon, 30, of Eden, turned to relatives, smiled and called out with excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would shoot some rapids, relatives said. Ramon died and was recovered from the river late Thursday.

The family group set out on a tubing trek at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on what they planned to be a two-hour trip, Villano and another relative said.